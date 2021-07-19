TLCHD announces weekly walk-in vaccination schedule

Traffic
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county this week.

The schedule of walk-in clinics is:

MONDAY
  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
  • Toledo Zoo, Anthony Wayne Trail entrance: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
TUESDAY
  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
WEDNESDAY
  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
  • St. Paul’s United Methodist, TARTA Bus: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
THURSDAY
  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
  • Pickford Pool, TARTA Bus: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
  • Fallen Timbers Mall: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
FRIDAY
  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
  • Toledo Speedway, TARTA Bus: 5-9:30 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
SATURDAY
  • Afro American Festival, TARTA Bus: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
  • Pearson Metropark: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
SUNDAY
  • Pearson Metropark: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
  • Toledo Food Truck Festival, TARTA Bus: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

