TLCHD announces weekly walk-in vaccination schedule
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county this week.
The schedule of walk-in clinics is:
MONDAY
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
- Toledo Zoo, Anthony Wayne Trail entrance: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
TUESDAY
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
WEDNESDAY
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
- St. Paul’s United Methodist, TARTA Bus: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
THURSDAY
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
- Pickford Pool, TARTA Bus: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
- Fallen Timbers Mall: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
FRIDAY
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)
- Toledo Speedway, TARTA Bus: 5-9:30 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
SATURDAY
- Afro American Festival, TARTA Bus: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
- Pearson Metropark: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
SUNDAY
- Pearson Metropark: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
- Toledo Food Truck Festival, TARTA Bus: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.