TLCHD announces weekly walk-in vaccination schedule

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county this week.

The schedule of walk-in clinics is:

MONDAY

Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)

Toledo Zoo, Anthony Wayne Trail entrance: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

TUESDAY

Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)

WEDNESDAY

Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)

St. Paul’s United Methodist, TARTA Bus: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

THURSDAY

Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)

Pickford Pool, TARTA Bus: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

Fallen Timbers Mall: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

FRIDAY

Toledo Lucas County Health Department: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J, Moderna)

Toledo Speedway, TARTA Bus: 5-9:30 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

SATURDAY

Afro American Festival, TARTA Bus: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

Pearson Metropark: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

SUNDAY

Pearson Metropark: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

Toledo Food Truck Festival, TARTA Bus: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Pfizer, J&J)

