1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crash in Wood County Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of US RT 6 at Bowling Green Road East.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of an F150 truck, heading southbound, failed to stop at a stop sign. A Freightliner semi-tractor was traveling westbound and hit the driver’s side door of the F150.

The driver of the F150 was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the F150 was in stable but critical condition, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of those involved at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

