Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Biden animatronic to make debut in Disney’s Hall of Presidents

Crews are getting the final touches ready, and President Joe Biden's animatronic will be ready...
Crews are getting the final touches ready, and President Joe Biden's animatronic will be ready for Disney World guests in August.(Disney Parks)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Joe Biden will soon join the other presidents in being memorialized in the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World.

According to a news release from Disney Parks, crews are finishing up the last details and the animatronic of the 46th president will be ready for guests in August.

It will be paired with audio of Biden delivering the presidential oath of office.

Biden’s signature aviators and peach blossoms, representing his home state of Delaware, will adorn a table on stage.

The Hall of Presidents has been an attraction at the Magic Kingdom park since 1971.

It is scheduled to reopen in time for the park’s 50th anniversary celebrations starting in October.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting following chase
Four dead, two in critical condition in separate cases while attending Faster Horses
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
Man accused of Sunday morning shooting makes court appearance
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought
Authorities in Paulding County are searching for Clay Dockery, 21, who has been missing since...
Paulding County authorities searching for missing 21-year-old man
Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and...
Pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in Miami apartment
Toledo Police car
Man leads police on chase, loaded firearm found inside his car