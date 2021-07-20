Traffic
Bomb threat called in to Toledo assembly complex

There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police received a call for a bomb threat at the Toledo South Assembly Plant Monday night, dispatchers tell 13abc.

It’s unclear whether any evacuations were underway and few details were available Monday night.

13abc reached out to officials with Jeep and received the following statement:

“Stellantis confirms that a bomb threat was found in the Toledo South Assembly Plant. The Toledo Police Department is on scene and conducting a search of the premises along with plant management out of an abundance of caution.”

Jodi Tinson Communications, Manufacturing and Labor with Stellantis

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

