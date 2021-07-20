Traffic
City renews effort to crack down on illegal after-hours establishments

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials in Toledo held a press conference Tuesday morning at the after-hours establishment where one person died in a Sunday morning shooting, vowing to crack down even harder on such locations.

The location of Sunday’s shooting, 5205 Telegraph Rd. has been padlocked and was boarded up shortly after Tuesday’s press conference.

“We are cracking down on after-hour establishments,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “These are totally off-the-books. They don’t have permits. They have not been inspected. They are illegal and unlawful in every way. We are doing everything we can to make sure places like this do not exist.”

In addition to the Telegraph location, Kapszukiewicz said there are another six locations city officials are watching.

The mayor said the public should not be going to such after-hours locations, while also asking the communities to report them. He highlighted six other locations the city is monitoring: 930 Hamilton St., 3325 Elm St., 613 Magnolia St., 3413 Monroe St., 5742 Telegraph Rd., and 1034 W. Sylvania Ave.

“These are dangerous havens for guns and violence, but also safety concerns like a fire,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said.

Kapszukiewicz and Kral were joined by District 6 Councilmember Theresa Morris, Toledo Fire Chief Bryan Byrd, and other city officials.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

