Elderly man dies in accidental drowning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man was trying to pull in his boat when he fell in at the Brest Bay Marina around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities later pulled his body from the water. His identity has not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.