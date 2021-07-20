Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Elderly man dies in accidental drowning

An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.
An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man was trying to pull in his boat when he fell in at the Brest Bay Marina around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities later pulled his body from the water. His identity has not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting following chase
Four dead, two in critical condition in separate cases while attending Faster Horses
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
Man accused of Sunday morning shooting makes court appearance

Latest News

The pop up farmers market was put on by the creating healthy communities program.
Health Department Farmers Market promotes Health and Safety
Health Department pop-up farmers market features fresh produce and community resources.
Farmers' Market promotes health and safety
It will be put back together once the project is finished
Historic Sylvania wall being moved because of construction project
Post Office on Ashland Avenue
Staff shortages, mail delays continue to impact USPS