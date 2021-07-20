Female Caddies thrive at Inverness Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 41 days the Solheim Cup will tee off at Inverness Club, where female caddies are thriving.

“The national average is two percent and we are at 18 percent for females caddies and that’s something we are proud of,” said Patrick Wills, the Caddie Program Manager at Inverness. “Inverness Club has been a ‘walking club’ since its inception in 1903.”

The club employs approximately 250 caddies, coming from high schools and colleges across the area.

The starting age for caddies is 14.

My grandpa was actually a caddie out here so to go home and tell him all the times I caddied, he would tell me stories, it’s always a fun time and something we can talk about,” said Paige Zolciak, an Eastern Michigan University student with the Inverness caddie program.

Between mentorship, scholarship opportunities, and now the Solheim Cup, being an Inverness caddies has a huge upswing.

“To see the best women in the game and to be on the golf course they work on every day -- its going to be special,” Wills said.

