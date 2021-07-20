Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Female Caddies thrive at Inverness Club

Inverness Club has the highest number of female caddies of any program in the U.S
Female Caddies thrive at Inverness Club
Female Caddies thrive at Inverness Club(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 41 days the Solheim Cup will tee off at Inverness Club, where female caddies are thriving.

“The national average is two percent and we are at 18 percent for females caddies and that’s something we are proud of,” said Patrick Wills, the Caddie Program Manager at Inverness. “Inverness Club has been a ‘walking club’ since its inception in 1903.”

The club employs approximately 250 caddies, coming from high schools and colleges across the area.

The starting age for caddies is 14.

My grandpa was actually a caddie out here so to go home and tell him all the times I caddied, he would tell me stories, it’s always a fun time and something we can talk about,” said Paige Zolciak, an Eastern Michigan University student with the Inverness caddie program.

Between mentorship, scholarship opportunities, and now the Solheim Cup, being an Inverness caddies has a huge upswing.

“To see the best women in the game and to be on the golf course they work on every day -- its going to be special,” Wills said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting following chase
Four dead, two in critical condition in separate cases while attending Faster Horses
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
Man accused of Sunday morning shooting makes court appearance

Latest News

Mount Saint Joseph University said in a statement they have been, “and will continue to be a...
Mount Saint Joseph University criticized for hosting President Biden town hall
Three people have now filed to run for Toledo mayor in 2021.
Here is everyone running for Toledo mayor and city council
Mayor discusses Toledo violence
Mayor discusses Toledo violence
Trucks began arriving in the parking lot on Monday.
President Biden town hall to be held at Mount St. Joseph University