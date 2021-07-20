Traffic
First round of applications accepted for SHARP Grant Program

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First-round applications are now being accepted for the Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) Grant PRogram.

“The SHARP Grants will provide emergency relief for Ohio nonprofits with a humanities mission,” state Sen. Teresa Fedor said. “I am pleased to see investment in critical nonprofits that have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Toledo has some great organizations that uplift our community. I encourage all eligible nonprofits in my district to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Ohio SHARP Grants will provide emergency relief to Ohio nonprofits with humanities missions that have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis. Organizations may request up to six months of operating expenses for a maximum of $20,000.

Ohio nonprofits that provide humanities programming to public audiences, including public libraries, museums, historical societies, or community organizations, are eligible to apply.

The first round of applications for Ohio SHARP Grants are due on August 2. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, click here

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

