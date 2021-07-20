Traffic
Health Department Farmers Market promotes Health and Safety

Toledo Lucas County Health Department is encouraging residents to buy produce and be safe at a pop-up farmers market.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first of Toledo Lucas County Health Department’s pop-up Farmers’ Market sprouted up today at the Believe Center in Toledo.

“Who wouldn’t be happy eating fresh sweet corn that melts in your mouth, or homegrown tomatoes?” said Sandy Potter of Tucker’s Farm. “Everyone is tired of tomatoes that taste like cardboard, they want the homegrown stuff... hopefully it brings zest to their life.”

Fresh fruits and vegetables were not the only things at the farmers’ market. There were also several community organizations stationed at the event.

“Tucker Farms is here selling their produce. We also have different community resources available,” said Amy Abodeely, the coordinator of the market. “We have Safe Kids giving out helmets to kids, and some other organizations as well. We hope people come down and enjoy it.”

“We’ve had a really great response. It can be a hardship to provide bike helmets to children,” said Taylor Meehan, a Safe Kids volunteer. “This is a great way for us to get out there and provide helmets to children who need them and make sure we’re keeping them all safe.”

Other vendors at the market included Getting-To-1, WIC/Breastfeeding, and Buckeye Health. The market’s vendors were diverse ranging from tables giving information about drug overdose and how to administer Narcan, to services for the disabled.

The next Farmers’ Markets are:

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Where: Toledo Lucas County Health Department

When: 11am-2pm

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Where: Eleanor Kahle Senior Center

When: 11am-2pm

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Where: Toledo Lucas County Health Department

When: 11am-2pm

For additional information on the Farmers’ Markets contact Amy Abodeely at abodeela@co.lucas.oh.us.

