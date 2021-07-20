Here is everyone running for Toledo mayor and city council
Toledo officially has three mayoral candidates and 20 city council candidates. The primary election will be held September 14.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections met on Tuesday to officially decide who and what will end up on the ballot in 2021. The process is the final step for candidates hoping to run for local office. When all was said and done, the City of Toledo officially had three candidates for mayor and 20 for city council.
Among the mayoral candidates are incumbent Wade Kapzukiewicz, along with challengers Jan Scotland and former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner. Finkbeiner came out swinging on Monday, laying out his plan to combat violence in the city after a weekend of deadly shootings.
The city council race, meanwhile, was narrowed from 24 potential candidates to the field of 20. Three potential candidates were eliminated by the Board of Elections due to a lack of valid signatures on their petitions, while a fourth was denied a spot on the ballot due to a last-minute name change. The field includes 14 new candidates and five incumbent candidates, including current but suspended councilman Larry Sykes who is among four city councilmembers facing bribery and extortion charges.
The final list of candidates is as follows:
- Glen Cook
- Tony Dia
- MacGregor Driscoll
- Steven Fought
- Michele Grim
- James Hill
- Michael Knight
- Nick Komives (Incumbent)
- James Kushlan
- Cerssandra McPherson (Incumbent)
- Katie Moline (Incumbent)
- Ron Murphy
- Tom Names
- Alfonso Narvaez
- Daniel Ortiz
- Tim Ryan
- George Sarantou
- Harvey Savage
- Larry Sykes (Incumbent, Suspended)
- Dr. Tiffany Preston-Whitman (Incumbent)
The primary election will be held on September 14.
