Here is everyone running for Toledo mayor and city council

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections met on Tuesday to officially decide who and what will end up on the ballot in 2021. The process is the final step for candidates hoping to run for local office. When all was said and done, the City of Toledo officially had three candidates for mayor and 20 for city council.

Among the mayoral candidates are incumbent Wade Kapzukiewicz, along with challengers Jan Scotland and former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner. Finkbeiner came out swinging on Monday, laying out his plan to combat violence in the city after a weekend of deadly shootings.

The city council race, meanwhile, was narrowed from 24 potential candidates to the field of 20. Three potential candidates were eliminated by the Board of Elections due to a lack of valid signatures on their petitions, while a fourth was denied a spot on the ballot due to a last-minute name change. The field includes 14 new candidates and five incumbent candidates, including current but suspended councilman Larry Sykes who is among four city councilmembers facing bribery and extortion charges.

The issue for Jody Carroll (center). At petition filing she had to change her registration to new married name. She left 3 boxes on the form blank including the line to provide ID or Social Security #. Without that ID portion, the board rejected name change & petition #13abc pic.twitter.com/fSpdptWbdW — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) July 20, 2021

The final list of candidates is as follows:

Glen Cook

Tony Dia

MacGregor Driscoll

Steven Fought

Michele Grim

James Hill

Michael Knight

Nick Komives (Incumbent)

James Kushlan

Cerssandra McPherson (Incumbent)

Katie Moline (Incumbent)

Ron Murphy

Tom Names

Alfonso Narvaez

Daniel Ortiz

Tim Ryan

George Sarantou

Harvey Savage

Larry Sykes (Incumbent, Suspended)

Dr. Tiffany Preston-Whitman (Incumbent)

The primary election will be held on September 14.

