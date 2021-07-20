July 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be seasonal today with a high around 87 with a mostly sunny sky. There is a 20% chance of an isolated storm after sunset this evening. Wednesday will be cooler with lower humidity. Highs will be around 80. Highs return to the middle to upper 80s Friday through Sunday with a chance of scattered showers and storms at times. The heat and humidity returns early next week. Monday will be around 90.

