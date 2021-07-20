Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

July 20th Weather Forecast

Cooler Wednesday & Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be seasonal today with a high around 87 with a mostly sunny sky. There is a 20% chance of an isolated storm after sunset this evening. Wednesday will be cooler with lower humidity. Highs will be around 80. Highs return to the middle to upper 80s Friday through Sunday with a chance of scattered showers and storms at times. The heat and humidity returns early next week. Monday will be around 90.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting following chase
Four dead, two in critical condition in separate cases while attending Faster Horses
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
Man accused of Sunday morning shooting makes court appearance
Lucas County Jail
Lucas County jail inmate dies by suicide

Latest News

July 20th Weather Forecast
July 20th Weather Forecast
July 19, 2021: Heather's Monday Night Forecast
July 19, 2021: Heather's Monday Night Forecast
July 19, 2021: Heather's Monday PM Weather Forecast
July 19, 2021: Heather's Monday PM Weather Forecast
July 19, 2021: Heather's Monday PM Forecast
July 19, 2021: Heather’s Monday Night Forecast