Man leads police on chase, loaded firearm found inside his car

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A loaded firearm was found inside a car a Toledo man used to try and flee from police during an early Tuesday morning chase.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle at Delaware and Collingwood just after midnight. The driver, Javell Mulligan-Giles failed to stop and continued to flee from police into West Toledo.

The suspect eventually lost control of his car at Jackman and Sylvania, striking another occupied vehicle. Mulligan-Giles fled on foot but was found hiding behind a building in the 3800 block of Wallwerth.

Mulligan-Giles complained of breathing problems when he was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He will be charged with failure to comply and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

