Paulding County authorities searching for missing 21-year-old man

Authorities in Paulding County are searching for Clay Dockery, 21, who has been missing since...
Authorities in Paulding County are searching for Clay Dockery, 21, who has been missing since Monday, July 19.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PAULDING, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Paulding County are searching for a missing 21-year-old man after a vehicle was stolen on Monday afternoon.

Police said Clay Dockery, 21, has the mentality of a 12-year-old and has difficulty communicating. He has dark hair and dark eyes, wears glasses, and is approximately 5-foot, 10-inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder and another on his left hand.

A maroon 2007 Honda Pilot was stolen from a home in the 6000 block of US-127, next door to where Dockery lives. The SUV’s license plate is GBV5809.

Paulding County authorities are searching for this stolen 2007 Honda Pilot. They believe a...
Paulding County authorities are searching for this stolen 2007 Honda Pilot. They believe a missing 21-year-old might be driving it.(WTVG)

Police believe Dockery could be driving the vehicle.

If anyone sees the vehicle or has information, they should contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department at 419-399-3791.

