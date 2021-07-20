Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Staff shortages, mail delays continue to impact USPS

Post Office on Ashland Avenue
Post Office on Ashland Avenue(WTVG)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jane Petitjean said she went to the post office on Ashland Avenue during regular business hours to pick up mail from her post office box, but the door was locked.

“I was greeted by a sign on the door that said the post office was closed due to staffing shortages,” Petitjean said.

While others at the post office said they were checking on mail delays.

“I don’t even get my mail some days,” said Rochelle Fletcher.

The sign on the door stated, “Due to staffing issues this office closed early today.” It went on to read, “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

13abc contacted a spokesperson for the United States Postal Service about the early closures and delays. Naddia Dhalai replied with the following:

“The management team went to the office and confirmed it’s operating during normal business hours and they did not put up the signs. We do not know who put the sign up, but it was not there when they checked.”

The president of APWU Local 170, Martin Lopez Ramirez, said he was made aware of the sign and the early closures as post offices across the area.

“You shouldn’t have to close one of these facilities to get a day off,” Ramirez said.

APWU Local 170 represents about 360 postal service employees across northwest Ohio. Ramirez says the reason behind the mail delays and early closures is due to staffing shortages.

“I have been here 32 years. I have been a window clerk and in maintenance now, but what I’ve seen is basically a process that has slowed to a snail’s pace,” said Ramirez. “We just have never seen mail sit around and when we are seeing mail sit, it was breaking out hearts.”

Ramirez believes the solution is to expedite the hiring process.

“If someone is interested in this job they shouldn’t have to wait five to six weeks that you have been hired and orientation is coming,” Ramirez said.

Those that rely on the post office on Ashland Avenue, such as Petitjean who has a P.O. box for business, hope more people apply to fill positions.

“It’s a huge inconvenience when we are paying for a post office box that we can’t access.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting following chase
Four dead, two in critical condition in separate cases while attending Faster Horses
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
Man accused of Sunday morning shooting makes court appearance

Latest News

Health Department pop-up farmers market features fresh produce and community resources.
Farmers' Market promotes health and safety
It will be put back together once the project is finished
Historic Sylvania wall being moved because of construction project
The wall is being moved because of a construction project
100-year-old stone wall in Sylvania being moved because of construction project
Female Caddies thrive at Inverness Club
Female caddies thrive at Inverness Club