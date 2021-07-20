Thousands expected for Eid Al Adha celebrations at Islamic Center of Greater Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eid Al Adha celebrations begin Tuesday morning, with two billion Muslims around the world celebrating the festival of sacrifice. Thousands of people in our community will be celebrating at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo this morning.

“A lot of the holidays that we had during Covid were through Zoom, Facebook Live, so we didn’t really have that experience of being able to come to the center and connected with our community, so people are really excited to do this, again we’re doing it in a safe way,” Ahmad Taouil, President of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, said.

The event will be entirely outdoors on the 80-acre campus. Community members will participate in prayers, games, visits to graves, and preparing to donate 10-pound meals and boxes of essential items to those in need on Saturday.

The festival of sacrifice honors the command from God that was a test of prophet Abraham’s willingness and commitment to obey the Lord’s command of sacrificing his son. In turn, God called him to sacrifice an animal instead.

According to the Center’s website:

Takbeerat starts at 9:30 a.m. Please do wudu at home and bring your own prayer rug. Our entire program will be outside. Remember to bring cash with you for the festivities following our Eid Program.

“It’s a great celebration. It’s very important aspects of our religion which teach us moderation, tolerance, and then feeding the poor is a very important aspect to this holiday, so we do give away lambs and give money to the poor,” said Taouil.

