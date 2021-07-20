Toledo’s Mayor says violence solutions could take a while

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After another weekend of violence in Toledo, what steps are being taken to curb violence in the city?

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the issues of violence are not unique to Toledo and stopping those issues will take a while.

Hearing about a weekend of multiple murders hits everyone differently.

“Heartbroken. I’m heartbroken,” said Kapszukiewicz.

For Mayor Kapszukiewicz, it’s been too much heartbreak lately. Last year the city hit a record for homicides. 13abc asked if he believes the policies, procedures, personnel of the police department are working to curb violence. The Mayor says he has the right police chief and the right personnel.

“I think policing is only one part of the solution,” said Kapszukiewicz. “I think it is wrong and simplistic to say the only thing we need to do is address a spike in crime is police policies or hiring police. That’s certainly a part of it. Absolutely it’s a part of it.”

Kapszukiewicz says attacking things like poverty and investing in kids are long-term structural fixes. He also said his initiative to eliminate gun violence and the addition of violence interrupters will take time.

“That’s not an investment that’s going to pay off this year. It might not pay off next year. It might take a couple of years,” said Kapszukiewicz. “Most politicians don’t make those investments because of what’s happening right now. They feel the immediate pressure to do something when in reality the best way to address what’s happening is to invent a time machine and go back 10 years and invest in the lives of these kids making these decisions.”

For Toledoans that are asking for a quick fix now. That’s the tough part.

“I think we are doing… we are being aggressive. We are making decisions that have never been made before in this city,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Kapszukiewicz says he’s adding more police officers but that alone isn’t the only solution. He says adding a summer youth jobs program and recreation programs are some of the start to hopefully turn the trends around.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.