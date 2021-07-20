Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia. U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation, Tuesday, July 20, into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 11 complaints about brakes made by Haldex Commercial Vehicle Systems.

There were seven reports of fires, but no injuries.

The complaints say that problems occurred mostly on Kenworth and Peterbilt semis.

The agency says it’s investigating problems with brakes from the 2015 through 2020 model years.

The probe covers certain Haldex Gold Seal brake chambers, which convert compressed air into a mechanical force that stops the trucks.

The brakes can drag and eventually cause fires.

The investigation could lead to a recall.

Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from Haldex.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting following chase
Four dead, two in critical condition in separate cases while attending Faster Horses
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
Man accused of Sunday morning shooting makes court appearance

Latest News

In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California
Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 are seen during day one of the strike July 5. Workers...
Strike at Frito-Lay factory in Kansas continues
President Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday to honor the...
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House
Elizabeth Licata, moderator of the Facebook group, WNY Gardeners, poses for a photograph on...
Hoe no! Facebook snafu spells trouble for gardening group
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Climate envoy says US, China must end world’s ‘suicide pact’