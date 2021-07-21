Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

7/21: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Heat, humidity & rain chances ramping back up this weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure parked right over us will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Thursday -- though rain looks to return early Friday morning, with a few storms possible. That scattered storm trend will persist through the weekend, as heat and humidity both climb. By the time Sunday rolls around, 90-degree heat will feel more like the triple digits in a few cities. We’ll stay around the upper 80s heading into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.
Elderly man dies in accidental drowning
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Bomb threat found in restroom at Toledo assembly complex
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
City renews effort to crack down on illegal after-hours establishments

Latest News

One more day of low humidity, then it ramps up with heat this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
7/21: Dan's Wednesday Evening Forecast
July 21st Weather Forecast
July 21st Weather Forecast
Calm & Cooler Conditions
July 21st Weather Forecast
July 21st Weather Forecast
July 21st Weather Forecast