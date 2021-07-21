7/21: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

High pressure parked right over us will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Thursday -- though rain looks to return early Friday morning, with a few storms possible. That scattered storm trend will persist through the weekend, as heat and humidity both climb. By the time Sunday rolls around, 90-degree heat will feel more like the triple digits in a few cities. We’ll stay around the upper 80s heading into early next week.

