Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.
Elderly man dies in accidental drowning
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Bomb threat found in restroom at Toledo assembly complex
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
City renews effort to crack down on illegal after-hours establishments

Latest News

Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a beautification contest for propertities in the city...
Toledo launches beautification contest
Thousands came out on the internet to support the Sandusky favorite.
Facebook group saves Goodtime One Boat Cruises