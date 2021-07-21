Traffic
Changes underway downtown ahead of The Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony

There will be stages, activities and vendors throughout downtown.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There will be a lot of beautiful changes in downtown Toledo for the Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony. The international tournament will bring thousands of people from all over to our city, pumping tens of millions into the local economy.

The party to kick it all off will be downtown on September 3rd and we’re getting a look at how the city is being transformed for it for the first time.

“It really is a city-wide effort, endeavor and lift to make this happen,” said Mona Shousher, Director of External Events for ProMedica. “It is a massive undertaking. So many people have come together to make this happen. The benefit is tremendous, and it benefits all of us.”

13abc got a look at renderings of some of the changes you’ll see around downtown for the opening ceremony festivities.

“It is a full day of celebration, kind of like a big block party in all of downtown Toledo,” Shousher said.

The fountain at Levis Square Park will be transformed into a bar, and visitors will see red white and blue everywhere.

“The whole downtown will be decked out in bunting, floral arrangements, trussing and we’ll have tents throughout.”

Promenade Park will be a big part of the festivities, but there will be stages, family activities and vendors all over.

“It is up and down Summit Street, Jefferson, St. Clair and Madison. We will be all over the place.”

And it will be affordable family fun. General admission tickets are $30 each.

“Which is a great value because you get everything from local bands to a concert with Gwen Stefani, and it will all wrap up with fabulous fireworks. We think that is a lot of bang for your buck,” Shousher said.

When it comes to the money generated by the tournament, it’s expected to tee up about $32 million in economic impact for the region.

“We’re putting our best foot forward,” Shousher said. “Hopefully, this will bring other events like The Solheim Cup to our community and help continue our growth and revitalization.”

