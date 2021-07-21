Cherry Street Mission, Unison Health open new on-site clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Unison Health and Cherry Street Mission Ministries are debuting a new behavioral health and substance disorders clinic at the Life Revitalization Center on Monroe St.

The clinic will offer onsite mental health and substance abuse treatment to guests staying at Cherry Street, including one-on-one therapy, group sessions, health screenings, and medication treatment.

“When an individual is homeless, they are at one of the lowest points in their life. Many of these individuals suffer from either behavioral health or substance abuse challenges. The ability to partner with Cherry Street to provide services on site creates a new access point and supports the concept of no wrong door,” said Jeff De Lay, president and CEO, Unison Health.

According to Cherry Street Mission, the new clinic eliminates barriers and roadblocks people in marginalized populations experience when trying to seek medical care.

“It is so important that we have a systematic approach in our care so individuals can access needed services,” said Ann Ebbert, president and CEO, Cherry Street. “When people are experiencing the effects of generational poverty, or a lifetime of trauma, they are best served within a cohesive system. While at Cherry Street, we are best able to advocate for spiritual, physical, and mental health when partners like Unison are in immediate proximity to the end user. I am excited by the new possibilities that the presence of Unison, and other partners like them, will have for the health of our guests.”

An open house for the new clinic space is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

