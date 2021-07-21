Traffic
City hosting first public forum on Toledo Recovery Plan money

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting its first public forum to receive input from community members on how to direct the city’s $180.9 million American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rogers High School.

“We want to be sure as many Toledoans as possible offer input on how to dedicate the $180.9 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our community and that is why it is so important we get feedback and input.”

The city has focused on five areas of investment in the Toledo Recovery Plan:

  • youth, recreation, and parks;
  • safe and livable neighborhoods;
  • job creation and economic development;
  • green and healthy housing;
  • avoiding cuts to city services.

Toledoans are asked to complete a survey, which is posted at toledo.oh.gov/recovery. The public may also email ideas to recovery@toledo.oh.gov.

The local program for the federal funding has been named the “Toledo Recovery Plan.” The other public meetings will be held as follows:

  • Wednesday, August 4, 12 p.m. at this link: https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/87095154054
  • Tuesday, August 10, 6 p.m. at Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.
  • Tuesday, August 17, 6 p.m. at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library - Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St.
  • Tuesday, August 24, 6 p.m. at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr.
  • Tuesday, August 31, 6 p.m. at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

