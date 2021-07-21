Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES (CNN) - A dog that got carried away, figuratively and literally, while swimming in the sea was found miles from where he went in.

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a rocky outcropping in Wales.

The springer spaniel had jumped in for a swim and reportedly kept paddling out to sea.

He was missing for three hours and was discovered on some cliffs, roughly three miles away from where he got in.

Volunteer responders with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued Ollie and returned him safely to his owner.

After his long swim, Ollie appeared to be grateful for the boat ride back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.
Elderly man dies in accidental drowning
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Bomb threat found in restroom at Toledo assembly complex
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
City renews effort to crack down on illegal after-hours establishments

Latest News

Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a beautification contest for propertities in the city...
Toledo launches beautification contest
Thousands came out on the internet to support the Sandusky favorite.
Facebook group saves Goodtime One Boat Cruises