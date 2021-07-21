Dorr St./I-475 interchange scheduled to open in early August

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The wait is nearly over -- the Dorr Street interchange at I-475 is nearly completed.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, August 2, with different portions of the interchange expected to open through that day. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks will provide the keynote remarks at the ceremony on the northbound exit ramp from I-475 to Dorr.

“We invite the public to witness a special day for northwest Ohio and for ODOT. A new interstate interchange where one did not exist is unusual for us and is a rarity for a community. This area of western Lucas County will now be accessible and celebrated in a way not possible before,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director.

In addition to the revamped interchange and a reconstructed section of Dorr St., the project added a third lane of travel in each direction on a two-mile section of the I-475/US-23 corridor.

The interchange will open ahead of the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club, located on Dorr just east of the interchange. According to an ODOT press release, the international women’s golf tournament “was a key driver in the project schedule.”

The entrance ramps from Dorr to I-475 will open at approximately noon on Aug. 2. The exit ramps will be opened late in the day. The interchange is expected to be fully opened around 10 p.m. that night.

The $46.7 million project began in November 2019 and is expected to be substantially completed this fall.

