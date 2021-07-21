‘Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19’: Health experts address problem of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several of the state’s top medical professionals used strong words to urge any remaining Ohioans who have not yet been vaccinated for the coronavirus to get the shot.

“What we now know from the advent of the Delta variant is that you only have two choices left: Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said during a Wednesday morning briefing.

Dr. Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney and Dr. Amy Edwards, of University Hospitals, to discuss ongoing issues of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio and to provide additional facts about the shot’s efficacy and side effects.

The CDC said this week that the Delta variant accounts of approximately 83% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States.

