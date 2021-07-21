Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

‘Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19’: Health experts address problem of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio

The Vaccine Team
The Vaccine Team
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several of the state’s top medical professionals used strong words to urge any remaining Ohioans who have not yet been vaccinated for the coronavirus to get the shot.

“What we now know from the advent of the Delta variant is that you only have two choices left: Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said during a Wednesday morning briefing.

Dr. Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney and Dr. Amy Edwards, of University Hospitals, to discuss ongoing issues of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio and to provide additional facts about the shot’s efficacy and side effects.

The CDC said this week that the Delta variant accounts of approximately 83% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.
Elderly man dies in accidental drowning
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Bomb threat found in restroom at Toledo assembly complex
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
City renews effort to crack down on illegal after-hours establishments

Latest News

Recent heavy rains and humidity leads to a spike in pest mosquitoes
Fight the Bite: Mosquitoes swarming in Lucas County
Cherry Street Mission, Unison Health open new on-site clinic
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus