Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A friend of Stormy Clere is speaking out on behalf of his family following his murder in downtown Toledo over the weekend.

“It’s like a bad dream,” said Makaila Beckhusen, who has known Clere since the third grade. “It’s like we still can’t wake up from it.”

Beckhusen said Clere was engaged to her cousin, Megan Lisinski. The two had been together for 12 years and shared two sons, River, 5, and Stone, 1.

River, 5, and Stone, 1 (WTVG)

“He was someone that dropped anything to help anyone,” Beckhusen said. “He was so loving and his big belly laugh was so contagious.”

Beckhusen said she was asked to watch their two boys while Lisinski and Clere attended a ball game Saturday, July 17, 2021 and went out in downtown Toledo afterward.

“She called me and told me there was an accident and that Stormy had passed and that I need to keep her babies safe.”

Beckhusen explained that Clere and Lisinski were walking to catch an Uber when there was some sort of altercation in a parking lot in the 600-block of Monroe Street just after midnight. Clere was shot multiple times, according to Toledo Police.

“They did the right thing and they were trying to get a ride,” said Beckhusen. “They didn’t deserve that.”

Officers arrested Feymon Walker, 24, and charged him with murder for allegedly shooting Clere. He is currently being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $1 million bond. Court records show Walker recently faced a judge for a previous charge stemming from March 2020 for carrying a concealed handgun during a traffic stop.

Beckhusen said her cousin and Clere were planning a future wedding and had plans to live in a house in the country.

Stormy Clere and his fiancée, Megan Lisinski (WTVG)

“He still had so much he needed to do and he was taken from us, the boys and Megan.”

Family and friends said Clere will be remembered as a loving father, partner, and friend.

“He loved being with his family and he loved his little boys and Megan,” Beckhusen said. “They were the most important people to him.”

Stormy Clere, 28. (WTVG)

A GoFundMe account was created to help support his family.

Clere was also passionate about motorcycles. A poker run is being planned in his honor. It’s set for the end of August at Rays on Genoa. Stay with 13abc for future details.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.