Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

July 21st Weather Forecast

Calm & Cooler Conditions On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cooler today with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Lows tonight will dip into the 50s. Thursday will bring a few clouds and low humidity with highs in the low 80s. There is still a chance of showers and storms late Friday. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday and possible on Sunday. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to around 90 by the weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.
Elderly man dies in accidental drowning
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Bomb threat found in restroom at Toledo assembly complex
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
City renews effort to crack down on illegal after-hours establishments
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting following chase

Latest News

July 21st Weather Forecast
July 21st Weather Forecast
July 20, 2021: Heather's Tuesday Night Forecast
July 20, 2021: Heather's Tuesday Night Forecast - clipped version
July 20, 2021: Heather's Tuesday PM Forecast
July 20, 2021: Heather's Tuesday PM Forecast
July 20, 2021: Heather's Tuesday PM Forecast
July 20, 2021: Heather’s Tuesday Night Forecast