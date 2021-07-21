July 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cooler today with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Lows tonight will dip into the 50s. Thursday will bring a few clouds and low humidity with highs in the low 80s. There is still a chance of showers and storms late Friday. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday and possible on Sunday. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to around 90 by the weekend into early next week.

