LIVE: Toledo police address recent police shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police, along with leaders from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Michigan State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Monroe Police Department, are planning to hold a press conference on Wednesday to address the recent police shooting of an armed man in Toledo.

That shooting, which took the life of 50-year-old Michael Clifton, was the result of a police pursuit that ended in a standoff early Monday morning. According to police, the incident began just before 1 AM in Monroe. Toledo police joined the pursuit just after 1 AM, when the chase crossed into their jurisdiction. Clifton crashed into a telephone pole on Scottwood Avenue near Virginia Street before fleeing on foot to Monroe Street near Bancroft.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows several officers, guns drawn, following Clifton as he walks down the street with a gun to his head. Clifton eventually made it to the parking lot of a convenience store where officers say they attempted to negotiate with him for 18 minutes. Police say a Michigan officer attempted to deploy a taser but was unsuccessful.

Clifton made hand motions and told police he was going to point the gun at officers. According to police, he began saying, “tick-tock” before putting the gun back to his head. Clifton then brought the gun down into a shooting stance and began to raise it towards officers. Multiple officers from Toledo Police and MSP troopers fired their guns at Clifton. A 13abc photojournalist said 15-20 rounds were fired. No police officers were injured.

A family friend of Clifton’s says he was suffering from mental illness.

