Local hairstylist takes the world runway by storm as a plus-size male model

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Frank Goforth was having a blast working as a hairstylist on models in one of the biggest shows in the fashion industry: Swim Week in Miami Florida.

It’s a stylist’s dream to work with top designers and models.

“It’s just fast-paced,” said Goforth. “You’ve got looks that have been set that you’re creating and you have to get those models in a certain amount of time because they’re ready to walk.”

But Goforth never dreamed he’d be tapped to be one of the models when one of the show fashion designers sat in his chair.

“He really wanted an inclusive show and he was really unhappy that they didn’t cast his plus-size model in the show,” said Goforth. “And I made a joke, I said well, I’ve been practicing my walk in my hotel room...and he turns around and he’s like ‘really?’”

Goforth is a self-described plus-size guy at 6′3 and said the last thing he ever imagined himself doing is walking down a runway with the top models in the country dressed in a swimsuit. '

In fact, Goforth said he was so self-conscious when he was younger that he never took his shirt off when he was a pool.

But these are different times when people are encouraged to live their authentic life with confidence and pride.

So that’s exactly what he decided to do when he donned swim trunks and a cover shirt and got in line behind the other male models who were all doing push-ups before they stepped out onto the runway.

“The culture in beauty is shifting,” said Goforth. “Beauty has always been an unattainable standard. I think beauty is evolving into something that is a little more attainable... you’re starting to see normal people represent beauty.”

The crowd’s reaction was so intense that Goforth is now being courted by modeling agencies.

Goforth said he’s just happy to be representing the newest wave to include plus-size men in the world of fashion.

“To be part of a conversation that I never thought included me. I honestly grew up as a kid I was just too embarrassed by my body to take my shirt off at a pool. To marry who that kid was to the man I am today, I hope that I can be an inspiration for somebody else.”

