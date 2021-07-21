Michigan State Police say they were required to continue pursuit into Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When a 911 call to the Monroe County Central Dispatch indicated there was an assault outside the Mall of Monroe during the midnight hour Monday, July 19, 2021, agencies from outside the city limits responded. The mall is located in Frenchtown Twp., north of the city of Monroe.

“Central Dispatch in Monroe County received a frantic call saying there had been a shot fired, shots fired at the Monroe Mall which is located in Frenchtown Twp. in Monroe County,” said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough during a joint news conference with Toledo Police. “With that being dispatched, all available patrol cars responded. Michigan State Police arrived just ahead of our patrol car, ascertained some information that the offender had fled in a black pick-up truck. The Michigan State Police then initiated a search for that vehicle. Our officers then spoke with the individuals that made the call and a relative of the victim in this case.”

Sheriff Goodnough says one shot was fired during the alleged altercation outside the mall.

Michigan State Police continued the pursuit, which lasted 17 minutes and took them through the streets of Toledo, where officers were joined by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Toledo Police.

“Since we were the originating agency with that pursuit, when we cross state lines we have - if you want to see - our rules and regulations of when we can and cannot terminate that pursuit, and in this manner, it qualified for that,” explained Michigan State Police Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk during the same news conference.

The pursuit ended when the suspect pointed a gun at officers and those officers fired at the suspect. Officers who fired upon the suspect include two Michigan State Police. One fired 4 shots from a department issued handgun. Another fired 15 shots from a department issued rifle. Lt. Oleksyk said the department will review the officers’ actions, which is standard protocol in a case such as this.

“With our pursuit policy on this incident as well as our use of force, this will be looked at like it is in any other time there’s a pursuit and use of force in our department on many different supervisory levels, and then it goes to a professional standards section, which is like an internal investigation section of our police department,” continued Lt. Oleksyk.

When asked whether Michigan State Police were allowed to fire weapons within the City of Toledo, Police Chief George Kral said he was not certain, but indicated they would be within their departmental regulations if those rules were the same as ones for Toledo Police where officers are allowed to use deadly force if their lives are threatened.

