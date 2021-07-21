Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the “integrity” of the probe.
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the “integrity” of the probe.

Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Both are close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day.

Both Banks and Jordan voted to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory after the insurrection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man is dead after an accidental drowning in Monroe County on Tuesday.
Elderly man dies in accidental drowning
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Wood County
There are about 300 hourly job openings, and 100 salaried positions need to be filled.
Bomb threat found in restroom at Toledo assembly complex
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
City renews effort to crack down on illegal after-hours establishments

Latest News

Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a beautification contest for propertities in the city...
Toledo launches beautification contest
Thousands came out on the internet to support the Sandusky favorite.
Facebook group saves Goodtime One Boat Cruises