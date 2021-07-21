Traffic
Port Clinton doctor found guilty on 101 charges of distribution of opioids, healthcare fraud

Bauer will face sentencing for the conviction at a later date.
Port Clinton doctor William Bauer faces 101 counts of felony drug charges and health care fraud.
Port Clinton doctor William Bauer faces 101 counts of felony drug charges and health care fraud.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Dr. William Bauer, of Port Clinton, has been found guilty in US District Court in Toledo. Bauer was convicted on 76 charges of distribution of a controlled substance and an additional 25 counts of healthcare fraud stemming from accusations that he distributed opioids to patients “outside the usual course” and not for “legitimate medical purpose.”

Those 101 counts were lessened from a much larger earlier indictment, but more than 100 of those charges were dropped by federal prosecutors in June of this year.

Bauer will face sentencing for the conviction at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

