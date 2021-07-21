Traffic
Toledo launches beautification contest

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a beautification contest for propertities in the city...
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a beautification contest for propertities in the city on Wednesday, July 21.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Properties that reflect community pride will be recognized by Toledo city leaders during a beautification contest announced on Wednesday.

The new Toledo Annual Neighborhood Beautification Contest is sponsored by the City of Toledo and Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful. According to a press release, it “focuses on promoting community involvement in keeping our city a beautiful place to live, work, and play.”

In addition to receiving recognition from Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Toledo City Council, the properties will also receive a plaque. Two small businesses, two blocks, three houses, and two nominated houses will be selected as winners in each council district.

“We want people to show their pride in their neighborhood and their home, which for most of us is the most valuable thing we will ever own,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “We want to celebrate people like the Armstrongs and encourage people of Toledo to compete with them for the award. This focuses on community involvement and keeping Toledo the beautiful place that it is.”

Contest details can be found at toledo.oh.gov/neighborhood-contest. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m., Aug. 30.

