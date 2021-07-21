Traffic
Toledo Police use door hangings to help solve crimes

The fliers are distributed in neighborhoods where shots were fired and police are looking for leads
By Christina Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Everyday shots are fired somewhere in the city of Toledo. The Toledo Police Department uses ShotSpotter technology to detect and track and gunfire in real-time. Early Tuesday morning, there was an alert on Giant near Northwood.

Officers went out to the area, but according to neighbors, when they arrived any potential suspects were gone. There was no indication anyone was shot but according to dispatch radio calls from Toledo Police, there were at least 8 rounds detected by ShotSpotter.

Alicia Weltin lives nearby and says she heard the shots.

“I was laying in bed with my baby and I was like there was gunshots right outside the house,” says Weltin.

She went out on the porch and a Toledo Police officer asked if anyone saw anything linked to the gunfire. Weltin did not but officers left a flyer behind asking her to “Help Solve a Crime.”

The door hangings are part of the ShotSpotter program. If shots are fired and officers need help generating leads, they might leave one on your property. They advise there was a gun incident in your neighborhood and ask anyone with information to call or email Toledo Police.

“It brings awareness and a sense of safety that someone can leave tips anonymously and nobody in the area will see them talking to the police crews,” says Lt. Paul Davis with Toledo Police.

If you have information about a crime, you can leave tip by calling CrimeStopper 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

