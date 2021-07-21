Toledo Zoo celebrating Christmas in July this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo is celebrating Christmas in July!

All the sights and sounds of the Toledo favorite, including the lights on the Zoo’s South side, kick-off this Friday, July 23 and runs through Sunday.

Visitors can visit with Santa, play a round of glow-in-the-dark mini golf, enjoy arts and crafts, and more.

The festivities run from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night with the last gate admission at 10:00 p.m.

The CedarCreek Church will perform as part of the Music under the Stars Series Sunday night at 7:30 p.m -- that’s free and open to the public. The zoo closes at 10;00 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $12 for adults and admission for children 11 years old and younger is $10.

Visit the Christmas in July page here for additional details.

