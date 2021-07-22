7/22: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

We’re “climbing the stairs” back to sizzling summer heat through the weekend, though Friday’s low-80s will keep the trend going from the past couple of days. Scattered storms are possible in the morning, and again in the evening -- with a few stronger cells Saturday as we ramp up heat and humidity. By the time Sunday arrives, highs in the 90s could feel more like the upper 90s in a few spots, before we level off in the upper 80s and roll away just a bit of that humidity. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water!

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.