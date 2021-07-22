Annual African American Festival this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union is having its 16th annual African American Festival and Parade on Saturday after canceling last years event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t have it last year and it was just an outcry from the community,” said Suzette Cowell, the Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union Founder and CEO. “They want to get back to norm.”

The union has been a pillar in the city for 25 years and they are celebrating that silver anniversary at the festival.

“The community, this is their credit union, and they show us every day by the support,” Cowell said. “We have changed the community because we are here.”

Cowell said it’s amazing to see children of parents who opened loans at the union years ago are now opening them themselves.

“We’re seeing generations come through and its amazing,” Cowell said.

The festivities begin with a parade starting at Dorr Street and Detroit Avenue at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and ending at Nelson Grace Park, followed by the festival at Promenade Park on the ProMedica Campus at 2:00 p.m.

“The parade brings all of the community together and at 2 o’clock you can go Downtown to Promenade Park. All that music and all that good food... yes!”

Performers at the event include Shirley Murdoch, Lyfe Jennings, The Blues Man, Bobby G, Tim Cunningham, The Zapp Band & Lakeside among others.

In addition to the parade, food, and music, the festival will also offer health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines.

Tickets for the event are $20 for General Admission and $50 for V.I.P. They are on sale now at Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union and on Ticketmaster.

