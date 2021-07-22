Capped open enrollment going well for WLS

Traffic
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools is looking to offset a lack of state funding by offering capped open enrollment and Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt said it’s going well.

The move was in an effort to boost enrollment and save jobs. Students outside the district can now enroll, helping the district fill empty seats since the COVID-19 pandemic fluctuated enrollment.

Anstadt says the district has sent more than 100 acceptance letters to families in the area.

“Being able to welcome more students to Whitmer and Jefferson and Washington is really exciting for us,” said Dr. Anstadt. “Yes, we get paid for them and we get to keep our staff, which is a highly talented staff that we would not want to say oh gosh, I think we will have to let a couple of teachers go, because we just don’t have the numbers, now we don’t have to consider that.”

Washington Local Schools will begin with a staggered start to the new school year. The first full day for all students is August 23rd.

