Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

City of Toledo offering free implicit bias training

The next implicit bias training is set for August 26 at the Imagination Station
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, alongside the Toledo Human Relations Commission, the YWCA of Northwest Ohio, and the United Way of Greater Toledo, held a free implicit bias training session Thursday.

The session, held at Imagination Station, is being taught by Steve Francis, the president and lead strategist at Franchise D&I Solutions LLC.

“Depending on how you act or don’t act or what you say or don’t say based on your bias, that’s where the trouble can lead,” says Francis. “We help our clients and participants in our workshops identify biases when they pop up, because I guarantee they will, and manage them before they cloud their judgment or lead to poor decision making.”

Francis says the sessions will include discussions about race and its role in biases.

“Unless we can address head-on with honesty and objectivity issues of race and racism, we can’t possibly talk about issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” says Francis.

Residents say implicit bias training is especially important in Toledo because of how diverse the city has become.

“The first thing I think needs to be combated is ignorance,” says Valerie Thompson, a Toledo resident. “The more that we know about what we sometimes may not have paid attention to, what might happen subconsciously when we look at someone who is different from us. If we don’t understand that, we’re going to repeat it.”

Thompson says that learning is the first step and this training can change the way the community thinks.

“Once we know that it is coming from a place that might have been manipulated or that is not based in truth, then we can actively work to think differently.”

In case you missed this implicit bias training session there will be another session held on August 26th, at the Imagination Station at 6:00 p.m. To register for the second session, use this link.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
27-year-old man dies in Wednesday night shooting
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Officers attempted to negotiate, fired 53 rounds in deadly standoff
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Frank Goforth struts as a plus-size male model during Swim Week in Miami
Local hairstylist takes the world runway by storm as a plus-size male model

Latest News

Jeff Bezos blasts off into space
Should we care about space travel?
First Tee Lake Erie will be unveiling its new 40-acre site on Hill Avenue in September.
First Tee Lake Erie set to open in September
Former Toledo City Council candidate moves forward after ballot rejection
Former Toledo City Council candidate moves forward after ballot rejection
race
Should we care about space travel?