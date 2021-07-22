Traffic
July 22nd Weather Forecast

A Few Storms Possible This Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The low humidity will continue through the day with a high in the low 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible at times on Friday with a high in the low to middle 80s. The weekend will turn hot and humid. Scattered storms are most likely Saturday night. Early next week will be calm and warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

