Major websites knocked offline

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.(Source: Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Major websites like UPS, FedEx and Home Depot were knocked offline Thursday.

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service,” Akamai said on its website. “We are actively investigating the issue.”

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. Websites on the internet are accessed through domain names like usp.com or homedepot.com.

The problem appeared to peak around 12:20 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Websites appeared to return to normal by early afternoon.

