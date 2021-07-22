Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party

By WCVB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEDHAM, Mass. (WCVB) - A retired Massachusetts State Police captain and his wife will face charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy, who drowned while at a pool party at their home.

In court Wednesday, a clerk magistrate determined there is enough evidence for charges to be brought against retired State Police Capt. James Coughlin and his wife, Leslie Coughlin, in the death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk.

The Coughlins hosted a graduation party for their daughter’s friends at their home in June. The party allegedly included underage drinking, and police say the adults went inside while the kids were drinking by the couple’s pool.

Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he was reportedly pushed into the water by another teenager. He had asthma and did not know how to swim, according to the defense attorney.(Source: WCVB via CNN)

Polk attended the party, hours after graduating from Dedham High School, and ended up drowning in the pool.

The couple faces charges of child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors, both misdemeanors. Their attorney, Brian Kelly, argued the child endangerment charges were not warranted.

“He [Polk] was observed not drinking at the party. So, to suggest that this kid was a drinker and partying and it’s his fault is not true. He’s not a drinker. And he’s 10 days shy of his 18th birthday. So, it’s unfair to suggest that he was a toddler, unsupervised near a pool. That’s not what happened,” Kelly said.

Kelly says Polk had asthma and did not know how to swim, which his clients did not know, and that he was pushed into the water by another teenager.

“When Mr. Coughlin heard the commotion outside, he ran to the pool and performed CPR in a desperate attempt to save Alonzo,” Kelly said.

Outside the court building, Polk’s family carried photos of the teenager. His brother, Roshawn Drane, says he is grateful the Coughlins will face charges.

“We appreciate what happened here today. Just one step to move on to a long road, and I just want to make sure in this long road that there’s justice for Alonzo,” Drane said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Officers attempted to negotiate, fired 53 rounds in deadly standoff
Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
One dead in Wednesday night shooting
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Frank Goforth struts as a plus-size male model during Swim Week in Miami
Local hairstylist takes the world runway by storm as a plus-size male model

Latest News

The victim, who had asthma and did not know how to swim, was pushed into the water by another...
Retired Mass. state trooper, wife face charges in teen's drowning death
The Vaccine Team
‘Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19’: Health experts address problem of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio
FILE - Recovery work continues at the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse site.
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse
Man dead in shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
Man dead in shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo