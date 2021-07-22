Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

More than half of Lucas County residents are unvaccinated, vulnerable to deadly COVID-19 variant

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 90% of COVID-19 patients in Lucas County are unvaccinated, according to Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, DPH.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has recorded 116 COVID-19 cases so far in July.

According to the health department, 27% of the patients are age 20 to 29. Almost 20% of them are 30 to 39.

18% of the cases range from infants to 19-year-olds.

And just over 3% are 60 to 69.

With the spread of the Delta variant, there is great concern that Lucas County, which has relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases, could see a spike if more people don’t get vaccinated.

Right now just over 47% of people in Lucas County have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine which is over 204,000 thousand residents.

That leaves over 50% of the population vulnerable to the highly transmissible and deadly Delta Variant.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Officers attempted to negotiate, fired 53 rounds in deadly standoff
Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
One dead in Wednesday night shooting
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Frank Goforth struts as a plus-size male model during Swim Week in Miami
Local hairstylist takes the world runway by storm as a plus-size male model

Latest News

The Vaccine Team
‘Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19’: Health experts address problem of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio
Man dead in shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
Man dead in shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
Toledo police talked with suspect for 20 minutes before shooting
Toledo police talked with suspect for 20 minutes before shooting
The African American Festival will be held Saturday the 24th.
Annual African American Festival this weekend