More than half of Lucas County residents are unvaccinated, vulnerable to deadly COVID-19 variant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 90% of COVID-19 patients in Lucas County are unvaccinated, according to Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, DPH.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has recorded 116 COVID-19 cases so far in July.

According to the health department, 27% of the patients are age 20 to 29. Almost 20% of them are 30 to 39.

18% of the cases range from infants to 19-year-olds.

And just over 3% are 60 to 69.

With the spread of the Delta variant, there is great concern that Lucas County, which has relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases, could see a spike if more people don’t get vaccinated.

Right now just over 47% of people in Lucas County have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine which is over 204,000 thousand residents.

That leaves over 50% of the population vulnerable to the highly transmissible and deadly Delta Variant.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.