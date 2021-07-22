One dead in Wednesday night shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Pontiac Street. One person was shot and taken to a hospital by Life Flight where they later died, according to officials at the scene.

Neighbors tell 13abc there were people shooting at each other outside during an argument.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time. Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.