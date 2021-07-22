Traffic
One man taken to hospital after fire in South Toledo

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital after a fire in an apartment in South Toledo.

The fire broke out in the first floor of a building in the 1100 block of Brookview Dr. on Thursday morning. The man was transported with a potentially serious medical condition.

Twelve units in total were evacuated. Firewalls protected residents on both sides of the apartment.

Officials are investigating the fire.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

