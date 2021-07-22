Stores feeling ‘pandemic clothing purge’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As more people head back to the office and students are gearing up for the fall, many are searching for a whole new wardrobe that doesn’t include loungewear.

Local stores tell 13abc they are feeling the “pandemic purge,” both in buying and selling clothes.

Casey Burkhart, store leader at “Maurices,” a specialty clothing shop in Toledo that prides itself on customer-first culture, says they are seeing more bulk purchases with more people needing a complete wardrobe update, as many took to living in loungewear since the pandemic began.

The store offers free personal styling events where customers can state their needs and make personal appointments with a dressing room waiting for them with options already picked out.

Resale shop owners like Jen Johnson from Toledo’s “Twice But Nice” store says they are seeing more people purge their closets to make a little extra cash.

“It seems like more people are needing money so they are trying to find ways to get rid of stuff they probably typically wouldn’t get rid of,” says Johnson.

It’s not just the wardrobe people are revamping. Johnson says people are driving as far as an hour and a half just to stock up on discounted formula and diapers.

“I have a license with the health department, so I sell it for almost 20 a can what it retails for, I sell it for $11.50 a can, so that’s a huge saving to a lot of people,” Johnson said.

