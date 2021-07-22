November ballot will include question to shift TARTA funding from property to sales tax

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA’s Board of Trustees voted to put a funding change on the November ballot and include Lucas County as a member of the transit authority on Thursday.

In a unanimous vote, the board moved to ask voters for a repeal of TARTA’s current local property taxes and replace it with a sales tax. It’s something the transit authority has been looking to do for years.

“A historic landmark has been reached in TARTA’s pursuit of strengthening public transit in and for our region,” said TARTA Board President Kelsie Hoagland in a statement. “The effort to reach this point has been no small feat. The tireless work of many, within TARTA and in our greater community, have guided this transformation. It’s clear that now is the time to invest in this critical element of our infrastructure.”

TARTA is required to have majority approval of the member communities, of which there is seven total, before the measure could be placed on the ballot. A statement from TARTA said six member communities voted in favor of the resolution: Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania Township, Sylvania, Waterville, and Toledo.

Maumee passed a similar measure with some minor changes that would give every suburban community a representative on the board. Maumee voted in favor of admitting Lucas County as a TARTA member and changing the funding source to a sales tax, but did not finalize passing the resolution in time to meet the deadline to appear on the fall ballot.

