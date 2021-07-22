Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald...
The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TikTok and the United States have agreed to stop fighting for now.

The Chinese-based social media app is dropping its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.

Court documents show TikTok and the Biden administration mutually decided the suit should be dismissed.

Earlier, President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting the company.

The president replaced the order with one that addresses any apps linked to foreign adversaries, including China.

TikTok is still working with a government committee to address security concerns surrounding the data it has on American users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
27-year-old man dies in Wednesday night shooting
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Officers attempted to negotiate, fired 53 rounds in deadly standoff
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Frank Goforth struts as a plus-size male model during Swim Week in Miami
Local hairstylist takes the world runway by storm as a plus-size male model

Latest News

Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on flight in Miami
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?
The Missouri woman is urging people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it...
Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives briefing