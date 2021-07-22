Toledo landlords agree to pay $100K to resolve sexual harassment lawsuit

Traffic
Anthony Hubbard was accused of engaging in unwelcome sexual harassment at properties he managed as far back as 2007
Anthony Hubbard was accused of engaging in unwelcome sexual harassment at properties he managed as far back as 2007
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo landlords agreed to pay $100,000 to resolve a Fair Housing Act lawsuit that alleges one of them sexually harassed female tenants at rental properties he owned or managed.

In a U.S. lawsuit filed in 2019, Anthony Hubbard was accused of engaging in unwelcome sexual harassment at properties he managed as far back as 2007, including making unwelcome sexual advances and comments to female tenants; sending them unwanted sexual text messages, videos and photos; offering to reduce or excuse their monthly rental payments, security deposits and utility fees in exchange for sex acts; and entering the homes of female tenants without their consent and without prior notice.

The lawsuit also alleged that Hubbard carried out some of this harassment while managing properties on behalf of the other defendants, Ann Hubbard, Jeffery Hubbard, PayUp LLC and No Joke Properties Inc.

“People deserve to be safe in their homes and sexual harassment in housing deprives them of that right,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will not tolerate landlords who abuse their power by sexually harassing their tenants, and we will continue to vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act against landlords who engage in this conduct.”

The settlement must be approved by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Three female tenants who were harmed by Anthony Hubbard’s harassment will receive $90,000, and a $10,000 civil penalty will be paid to the United States.

According to the settlement, Anthony Hubbard is also prohibited from managing rental housing; requires him to retain an independent property manager to manage any rental properties he owns now or in the future; and requires the defendants to receive fair housing training and implement comprehensive non-discrimination policies and complaint procedures to prevent sexual harassment at their properties in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

