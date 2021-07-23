7/23: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

A hot, humid weekend will lead to showers/storms firing up along a cold front Saturday night. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds being the primary threat. Slight risk (2/5) extends into Michigan counties as of this writing, marginal (1/5) everywhere else. Sunday will clear out and heat up to the low-90s, feeling like the triple digits in a few cities... and Monday/Tuesday won’t be much different. The midweek will see a few more storms bubbling up with the heat of the day, before another front swings through and delivers slightly cooler and drier weather.

