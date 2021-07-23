Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

7/23: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Hot, humid weekend; strong storms possible late Saturday PM
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A hot, humid weekend will lead to showers/storms firing up along a cold front Saturday night. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds being the primary threat. Slight risk (2/5) extends into Michigan counties as of this writing, marginal (1/5) everywhere else. Sunday will clear out and heat up to the low-90s, feeling like the triple digits in a few cities... and Monday/Tuesday won’t be much different. The midweek will see a few more storms bubbling up with the heat of the day, before another front swings through and delivers slightly cooler and drier weather.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo woman dies from dog bite to neck
Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
27-year-old man dies in Wednesday night shooting
An SUV driver was injured when he passed a closed train crossing gate in Swanton on Thursday,...
Driver injured in SUV-train crash in western Lucas County
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Latest News

Hot, humid weather could help fire up a few strong storms late Saturday. Dan Smith explains.
7/23: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast
July 23rd Weather Forecast
July 23rd Weather Forecast
Storms Likely Saturday Night
July 23rd Weather Forecast
July 23rd Weather Forecast
July 23rd Weather Forecast